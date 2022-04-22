Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6073 and American Legion Post 30 recently completed two wheelchair ramps. This group of veterans represent volunteers that served in the U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and Navy.
A ramp was completed by a group of 11 veteran volunteers for disabled veteran Roger Chaney of Scottsboro. Chaney served in the Army and in the National Guard from 1972-1978. He is now volunteering to help build ramps for other veterans and families.
Another wheelchair ramp was built by 11 veteran volunteers for the widow of veteran James Stawicki. Sgt. Stawicki served over 12 years in the Army, including over two years of foreign service.
He served in the Saudi Arabia/Kuwait Liberation War, receiving numerous awards, including the SW-ASIA Service Medal with Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal (2nd Oak Leaf Cluster and NCO Professional Ribbon).
Stawicki was transitioning from active duty to the National Guard when he was killed in a four-wheeler accident. His widow, Sheila, was a dispatcher with the sheriff’s office, was 12-year city employee and was in need of a wheelchair ramp.
Sheila provided breakfast, coffee, sandwiches, drinks and homemade brownies for the veterans and, her big smile and laughter helped us know we brought a little happiness in her life. She now is in the process of joining the auxiliary ladies that work with the VFW and American Legion.
Veterans Helping Veterans is a local group of military veterans that volunteer their time and resources to help veterans and their families in need. The projects are funded by the local VFW and American Legion posts and provided at no charge to the individuals.
The program has helped veterans that had to “crawl” up their stairs without ramps or handrails to assist them. They have built decks for bed-bound veterans that just want to be taken outside to “see the sun,” and installed new electrical systems for breathing machines that kept tripping breakers and air-conditioning in a non-AC bedroom so the veteran could sleep.
If you are a veteran and would like to become a member of this group of volunteers, contact the VFW Post at 256-259-6161. Also, donations are gladly accepted from anyone to fund future projects.
