Ray Keller has always believed every student in Jackson County should be able to attend Northeast Alabama Community College free.
Though that hasn’t been realistic, Keller has tried to do his part with a scholarship program that has served 18 years. Through those years, Keller Lumber Company has awarded almost $500,000 in scholarships to Jackson County students.
“Through the years, our company has prospered because of the county,” said Keller. “This has been our way of giving back to the community.”
Each year, Keller awards scholarships to at least one graduating senior at every school in Jackson County, including Scottsboro High School.
This year, though, scholarships have been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We will not be doing it this year,” said Keller. “We want everyone to know we are not quitting, though.”
Keller said his company still wants to congratulate all seniors in the Jackson County and Scottsboro City school systems for their hard work and accomplishments.
