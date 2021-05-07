Students are working hard at Scottsboro Junior High School to see who can bring in the most blood donors. Blood Assurance will be at Scottsboro Junior High School on Saturday, May 8 and Friday, May 14 to collect life-saving blood donations. The health classes will be competing for bragging rights and a pizza party. The May 8 drive will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the May 14 drive will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We love seeing how excited the kids get when they hold blood drive competitions,” said J.B. Gaskins, C.E.O. and president of Blood Assurance. “We know the earlier kids get involved in giving blood the more likely they will be to donate blood for the rest of their lives. We are excited to see the Scottsboro community come out to support their students and save lives.”
The health class who brings in the most donors will win a pizza party and all donors who give at these drives are also entered to win a $50 Walmart gift card. All donors who give twice in 2021 are entered to win a side-by-side vehicle as well.
Blood Assurance is continuing to take extra precautions at this time to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Staff are wearing masks and frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors. Appointments are also being spaced apart to ensure adequate distance.
Blood donation is essential to the infrastructure of healthcare and the only way to ensure patients have the blood they need is for people to donate. Blood cannot be manufactured.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org/Caldwell, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.