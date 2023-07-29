The Jackson County Commission held a meeting on Monday. Before officially entering into their meeting, they recognized several workers around the county for their years of service.
To start the meeting, the Commission unanimously approved a budget amendment for the Public Works Department. Commission Chairman Bill Nance reported there was a transfer of $180,000 from the general fund to the Public Works for the county’s portion of the roadwork being done on County Road 74. They also received $380,000 in grant funds which was not part of their original budget. Because of that, they approved the amendment and recorded the total $560,000 into contracts service expenses.
The commission then approved a motion for the Rebuild Alabama and Federal Exchange Fund for fiscal year 2024 after a couple rounds of presentations on the different road projects from county engineer Jonathan Campbell, including one during an emergency work session that Monday morning. Among the projects approved were County Road 47, County Road 77, County Road 58 and County Road 21.
They commission then moved into their work session, starting by hearing from the Jackson County Jail Chief Corrections Deputy Hal Nash, where they discussed a Viapath contract extension. Viapath is what the jail currently uses for inmate communications. The contract expires July of 2024. Viapath have agreed to pay the jail 10% above the commission rate they currently hold without going up on the charge of the inmates, which would increase the county income from telephone usage. They’ve also agreed to give a $50,000 grant to the jail that, if approved, would pay out Jan. 1, 2024. The jail ultimately reported that they have been extremely satisfied with Viapath and requested that the two-year contract extension be approved. The commission put this item on the next commission meeting.
Next, they heard from Jackson County Sheriff Rocky Harnen about a Law Enforcement Memorial. Though when Harnen went up, he said that he was speaking as not just the sheriff, but as the president of the Fraternal Order of Police Hi-Jackson Lodge. A reserve approached Harnen about a law enforcement memorial being placed on the Courthouse grounds. Harnen believes that since the memorial would ideally be for any law enforcement officer in the county and not just the sheriff’s office, it should be sponsored by the FOP rather than the sheriff’s office, which the FOP approved to sponsor.
“My thought is to have a spot for a very nice, small monument for those who have given their life in the line of duty in law enforcement, not just for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office but for every agency in the county,” Harnen said.
When asked about potential placement for the monument, Harnen suggested where the cannon used to sit on the corner of the courthouse grounds, citing the cement pad already sitting on that area. They are currently working on gathering donations for the monument, with the goal being to get the monument at no cost to the county.
Nance told Harnen to keep the commission posted on the progress so that they can add it to a future meeting.
Next, Campbell spoke to the commission about a fleet truck surplus purchase of two pickup trucks. After quickly discussing the matter, the commission made the decision to set aside the rules in order to approve the surplus of two Chevrolet trucks and the purchase of two Ford trucks.
Next, they spoke with Solid Waste about bids for pickup trucks. The commission also made the decision to set aside the rules and approve the purchase of three pickup trucks from Donahue Chevrolet.
