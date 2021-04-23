A family struggle over a gun in Pisgah led to a man and woman being shot and their son in jail.
Sheriff Chuck Phillips said the incident occurred on Tuesday evening at a residence on County Road 83.
Jacob Allen Garrett, 23 of Pisgah, has been charged after allegedly trying to shoot himself and instead, shot his mother and father, Phillips said.
“The parents got shot during the struggle after the father tried to take the gun away,” said Phillips.
Phillips said the father was shot in the lower leg and mother shot in the upper leg. Both parents were transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Garrett has been charged with domestic violence assault second degree and domestic violence assault third degree.
He was taken to the Jackson County Jail, where bond was set at $300.
