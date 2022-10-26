Before Scottsboro City Council adjourned on Monday, Mayor Jim McCamy gave several updates on the progress of Pet Depot, Publix and Whataburger before city council president Richard Bailey confirmed rumors that Chick-fil-A is finally coming to Scottsboro.
During McCamy’s report, he confirmed that Pet Depot and Publix would host their grand openings next week, with Pet Depot opening on Nov. 1 and Publix Nov. 2 at 6:30 a.m.
McCamy also announced construction began at the site of Whataburger on Monday.
Following McCamy’s report, Bailey also decided to announce that Chick-fil-A is officially coming to Scottsboro, deciding to confirm what has long been rumored.
“The city of Scottsboro has had some great leaders to help move forward and we’ve worked with different businesses through the years to help bring them in here and this is another case where we’ve been working for a long time,” Bailey said. “Chick-fil-A has given their site plans to the city of Scottsboro, to the Water Sewer and Gas and to the Electric Power Board for approval so it is moving forward. It’s a long time overdue, that’s for sure. If you hear it out on the street, it is true, (Chick-fil-A) is finally coming.”
The location for Chick-fil-A has not been revealed as of this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.