A Scottsboro Junior High School student will face charges after drugs were located in his possession Wednesday at the school.
“We received information Wednesday that a juvenile at the junior high school had narcotics in his possession,” said Sgt. Ryan Putman, of the Scottsboro Police Department. “Our SRO (school resource officer) handled the situation, made the contact with the juvenile and located the narcotics.”
Putman said the juvenile was turned over to his parents.
On Thursday, the Scottsboro Police Department with assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Hollywood Police Department, searched the junior high school with K9s, Putman said.
“The search was conducted after discussions with the board of education and determined necessary after narcotics were located the day before,” said Putman. “No further narcotics were located.”
Putman said the narcotics found were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for determination.
He added the Wednesday incident appears to be an isolated incident.
“This was the benefit of having an SRO in all of our schools,” he said. “We were able to receive in the information in a timely manner and able to handle the situation also in a timely manner.”
