Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
• Anthony Roy Adams, 49 of Henagar, was charged with public intoxication.
• Megean Collins, 29 of Dutton, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Jimmy Earley, 45 of Huntsville, was charged with burglary third degree.
• Deven Aaron Grider, 21 of Pisgah, was arrested on two counts of bond revocation.
• William James Ingle, 29 of Rainsville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jeffery Casteel Lacy, 34 of Rising Fawn, Georgia, was charged with failure to pay.
• Adam Ruiz, 38 of Jasper, was charged with burglary third degree.
• Dallas Austin Thompson, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence by strangulation.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
• Bradley D. Frye, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Jennifer Lynn Lawson, 33 of Madison, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jonathon Pettit, 37 of Fackler, was charged with public lewdness.
• Gary Edsel Shankles, 56 of Henagar, was charged with harassment and criminal mischief third degree.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
• Morris Baugher, 57 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Alexander Martin Cathey, 34 of Huntsville, was charged with domestic violence criminal mischief.
• Darlene Clark Largent, 55 of Bryant, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument and failure to pay.
MONDAY, SEPT. 6
• Martin Fortenberry Jr., 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Robert Wayne Hicks, 32 of Section, was charged with four counts of failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
• Christopher Lee Sargent, 38 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Martin, 47 of Huntsville, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Dallas Austin Thompson, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence by strangulation.
• Colton Wininger, 25 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
• Janiece Alexis Anderson, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of open container law and DUI.
• Timothy Shawn Hicks, 39 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Zachery Nichols, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Jerry Kelley, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
• Matthew Cookston, 33 of Tennessee, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Christina Jones, 38 of Dutton, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
MONDAY, SEPT. 6
• James William Kelly Jr., 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
