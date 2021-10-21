Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
• Joel Don Brown, 50 of Stevenson, was charged with disorderly conduct.
• Jordan Lewis Kitt, 31 of Dutton, was charged with DUI.
• John Keith Williams, 43 of Pisgah, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
• Lucas Baldwin, 30 of Boaz, was arrested on a probation revocation and an amended probation revocation.
• Marcos Bonilla, 23 of Woodville, was charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance and violation of open container law.
• Tiara Chambers, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
SUNDAY, OCT. 17
• John Bell, 32, was arrested on a probation revocation and an amended probation revocation and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear.
• Lynn Marie Pferdehirt, 41 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jessica Nicole Thomas, 28 of Rainsville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Christian Contreras, 22 of Huntsville, was charged with DUI.
• Marcos Vargas Contreras, 19 of Huntsville, was charged with underage consumption.
• Mike Warner, 51 of Dutton, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
MONDAY, OCT. 18
• Jeffrey Evans, 35 of Stevenson, was arrested on warrants.
• Juan Gonzalez, 31 of Hollywood, was charged with DUI.
• John Bell, 32, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Cody Moore, 34 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Christy Dawn Alexander, 35 of Huntsville, was arrested on two counts of bond removal.
• Troy Dewayne Allen, 28 of Woodville, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Richard Burnett, 39 of Hazel Green, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Jesse Buttram, 24 of Dutton, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Charley Champagne, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
• Abdul Holt, 44 of Georgia, was charged with fleeing to elude, theft second degree, seven counts of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief third degree.
• Hollis Lee Hutchins, 44 of Stevenson, was charged with fleeing to elude, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.
• Earnest Lee Mershon, 4§ of Stevenson, was arrested on two counts of bond revocation.
• Billy Charles Williams, 36 of Huntsville, was charged with theft second degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
• Michael Bailey, of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Christopher York, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Stuart William Kennedy, 48 of Scottsboro, was arrested on warrants.
• Jimmy Wayne Johnson, 34 of Hollywood, was arrested on a judge’s order.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
• Audrey Rozell, 37 of Paint Rock, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Anthony Hart, 24 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Brian Adam Rodriguez, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Charles Joseph Garrett, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
SUNDAY, OCT. 17
• Promise Young, 39 of Skyline, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
MONDAY, OCT. 18
• Gregory Eric Rice, 31 of Athens, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert Ray Brewer, 47 of Scottsboro, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Allan Christopher Jones, 37 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Gregory Allen Culver, 44, was charged with failure to appear.
