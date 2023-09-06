The number one driver for whether a doe or ewe is profitable is the number of kids or lambs that are born. Both of these classes of livestock are good at producing multiple births. However, there are some things that we can do to improve the number of twins versus singles that we have in a flock. In this article, we are going to talk about the nutritional status in the doe and ewe. Here are some nutritional tips that you should consider.
Let’s talk about body condition. You cannot expect a doe or ewe to raise good kids or lambs if they are not in good body condition during breeding and lambing. Goats and sheep are judged on a body condition scoring (BCS) system from 1 to 5 with one being extremely thin and five being extremely fat. At breeding, the female needs to be in the middle at about a three. To determine if your female’s BCS, take your hand and feel down the back and sides of the animal. At a BCS 3, the muscling and fat over the ribs and spine will be smooth with firm pressure applied to feel these structures. Try not to go above or below this body condition as conception rates will be lower. Body condition at breeding and during pregnancy influences birthing rates more than any other factor.
If does and ewes are thin, flushing may be necessary. Flushing is the practice of increasing the doe’s or ewe’s plane of nutrition for 2-3 weeks prior to breeding and 2-3 weeks after the buck or ram has been introduced. This is accomplished by placing females on your best available pasture or by feeding 0.5 to 1 lb of grain per day each. Ovulation rate is improved by 15-20%. Notice I said thin does or ewes. If does or ewes are already in a good BCS, flushing will not improve conception rates by much. Also, be careful of the pasture that you place your females on. If a pasture has a high percentage of red clover or alfalfa, conception rates can be reduced by up to 30% as these pasture species contain phyto-oestrogens.
As we continue into the fall, make plans now to prepare for breeding season. Let’s review and add some other tips. If you have some thin does or ewes, go ahead and try to help them gain some weight now prior to turning the buck or ram in with them. Put your breeding does and ewes on the best pasture that you have. If your animals need it, give those animals a dose of dewormer 3 weeks prior to breeding. Only give a dose of dewormer to the animals that need it, not the whole flock or herd. Also, check and trim feet. Cull any unproductive does or ewes for any issues, including bad attitudes, wore down teeth, continued problems with internal parasites, poor feet and other structural issues prior to breeding. Have your bucks and rams in good condition as well. Hopefully these tips will ensure a great kid or lamb crop next year.
