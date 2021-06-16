During the Jackson County Commission’s work session on Monday, Jackson County Emergency Management Agency Director Paul Smith brought to the Commission a proposal to replace the antennae on the southwest corner of the Jackson County Courthouse, which houses the communication antennae for several important systems.
“It contains the antennas for talking to every public safety agency in the county and also for setting off sirens for five of our municipalities. While we don’t own any weather sirens, we are responsible for sounding them. The situation with this tower is the newest antenna on it was put up there, according to Judge [Victor] Manning, in 2009. So the newest one has been up there 11 years,” Smith said. “The rest of the communication systems on that tower has deteriorated and you’re communications is only as good as your antenna system… Plus, it’s also a backup system for the sheriff’s office. If they lost their communication system upstairs, they can come down to the basement and continue on with their business practically uninterrupted. We might have to do a few things but that’s kind of how important that is, it’s backup and it’s part of the county’s emergency operations plan.”
Also on that tower are several antennae that are not connected to anything, which serve as nothing more than ‘stress points’ for the tower itself, adding to the wind or ice load on the tower in the event of weather. In a picture, Smith showed one antenna in particular that had shown strong signs of deterioration, suspecting that antenna has been up for about 25-30 years. The proposal from the EMA is to rebuild the tower system at a cost of $27,000 to $30,000. Smith said that the tower itself would remain, reporting that the tower is “in good shape”. When asked about a timeframe, Smith said that summer would be the best time to do so.
“We’d like to this in the summertime for one reason and one reason only: your chance of having a tornado warning between the months of June and early September are way less than they are in the spring and the fall. While the siren system would never go down, per se, you don’t want folks working on that tower and then have to set off those sirens and risk something going wrong,” Smith said. “While our communications would probably be down for a week or two from there, the good thing about it is it’s not anybody’s primary system but it’s everybody’s backup.”
The EMA has applied for a grant that would fund this project. Though they applied for this grant in April, they won’t hear back until August. Upon hearing this, the County Commission decided to move back into meeting in order to finance the project now and use the grant to reimburse the county for the project.
