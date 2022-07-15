On Wednesday, July 13, members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Stevenson Police Department conducted a search on Myrtle Place in Stevenson.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the sheriff’s office, said the search came after complaint of drug activity was received.
“During this search, approximately 90 grams of spice were located and seized, along with 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia,” said Harnen.
Arrested in connection with the investigation was Joshua Lee Morrow, 39 of Stevenson. Morrow was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Morrow was placed in the Jackson County Jail, where bond was set at $28,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.