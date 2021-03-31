Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
• A report of criminal trespassing in Bridgeport.
• A report of theft in Flat Rock.
• A report of fraud on County Road 385 in Dutton.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
• A report of criminal trespassing on Highway 71 in Pisgah.
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
• A report of burglary on County Road 267 in Bryant.
MONDAY, MARCH 29
• A report of a domestic dispute on County Road 126 in Pisgah.
• A report of burglary on County Road 576 in Bridgeport.
• A report of fleeing to elude on County Road 119 in Woodville.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on County Road 206 in Bridgeport.
• A report of criminal trespassing on County Road 685 in Flat Rock.
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
• A report of theft on County Road 126 in Pisgah.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
• Kaylynn Elizabeth Gold, 20 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Angelica Elitha Lowe, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Daniel Rodriguez, 22 of Bridgeport, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Jason Allen Woodle, 40 of Langston, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Tiffany Ann Stewart, 34 of Bridgeport, was charged with criminal trespassing.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
• Chris James Mershon, 49 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Ramon Meza Garcia, 21 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Willie Loys Southard, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree (simple assault) and possession of a controlled substance.
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
• Ashley Leann Cornelison, 31 of Paint Rock, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
MONDAY, MARCH 29
• Benjamin Blankenship, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Barbara Guthrie, 37 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Rachel Hamilton, 41 of Rainsville, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Austin Tyler Hardeman, 25 of Bryant, was arrested on two counts of bond removal.
• Gary Lee Raines, 50 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of theft of property first degree and burglary third degree.
• Matthew Ryan Thomas, 34 of Bridgeport, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, burglary third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua Clay Thompson, 41 of Woodville, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with fleeing to elude and resisting arrest.
• Jared Waldrop, 25 of Fyffe, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, MARCH 29
• At 9:30 a.m., a report of theft third degree and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card in the 300 block of Sharon Street.
• At 10 a.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
• Angelica Elitha Lowe, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Brian David Hinkle, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree (simple assault).
• James Bates, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Ty Hunter Dasher, 22 of Stevenson, was charged with DUI, illegal possession of prescription drugs and violation of open container law.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
• Willie Loys Southard, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree (simple assault) and possession of a controlled substance.
• James Crabtree, 42 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
• Guy Harrison Wolfe, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear, domestic violence third degree menacing and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Ashley Leann Cornelison, 31 of Paint Rock, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Jasmine Steele, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Marcus Reggie Brown, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jessie Ray Brown, 20 of Section, was charged with failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONDAY, MARCH 29
• Dawana Cosby, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Colton Terrell, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Jonathan Baker, 21 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve five days in city jail.
