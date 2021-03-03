By Waid Jones
Throughout the pandemic, healthcare workers — from doctors and nurses to custodial staff — have been working nonstop to combat the Coronavirus Pandemic with few, if any, breaks.
In recognition of their sacrifice, March has been designated Healthcare Worker Awareness Month by the Scottsboro City Council and Jackson County Commission.
"It is a great honor to officially announce March as the Health Care Worker Appreciation Month,” said Highlands Foundation Chairman Dawn Pettengill.
The resolution was presented to the Jackson County Commission and Scottsboro City Council by Katie Kirkland, events and marketing coordinator of the city of Scottsboro.
The designation was approved during the two body's meetings on Feb. 22 during each legislative body’s respective meeting after the Highlands Hospital Foundation requested a resolution to recognize healthcare workers.
"It's something to recognize the hard workers out there, who work on the front line," said City Council President Richard Bailey, who added that he was proud of Katie Kirkland, who presented the resolution to the city council on behalf of the Highlands Foundation.
Across the U.S. COVID-19 has killed 500,000 Americans and 9,931 Alabamians. Many of these deaths have been witnessed by healthcare workers on a daily basis. As patients, often on ventilators and struggling to breath, have passed away from the deadly virus.
Cities throughout the county, and the Jackson County legislative delegation in Montgomery, recognized March as Healthcare Workers Awareness.
“We’ve all been under a strain during this pandemic, but none like those in healthcare,” said Jason Venable, the vice chairman of the Jackson County Commission.
According to a press release from the Highlands Foundation, the resolutions were passed to highlight the contributions of all healthcare workers and to ensure that these workers were given adequate recognition for their hard work during the COVID-19.
The release specified that it is not just doctors and nurses who deserve recognition and stated that home care and domestic workers, healthcare administrators, sanitation professionals, custodial, janitorial and cleaning services received recognition for their work over the last year.
“All of our city councils, the County Commission, and our Legislators have joined together to thank our people in the health care field for their heroic dedication and sacrifice during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Pettengill. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.