It is that time of year when school boards begin to evaluate personnel for the next school year. Retirements and resignations come in, but there are some non-tenured personnel that may not get good news. Jackson County Board of Education Chad Gorham says, “This is my least favorite board meeting.”
Although names were not mentioned because the people involved have to be notified, there was a motion to non-renew a group of certified as well as non-certified personnel. The board hopes to be able to rehire most of these people once they see where they are with personnel for next year.
The following school system employees have announced their plans to retire:
-Misty Bailer, teacher at Dutton
-Jan Robinson, county wide instructional aide
-Sheila Jones, county wide school bus driver and technical school bus driver
-Kara Castleberry, teacher at Bryant School
-Nikki Hicks, teacher at North Jackson High School
-Jimmie Sue Holman, county wide instructional aide
-Mona Bishop, secretary at Woodville High School
-Taylor Barrentine, family medical leave from April 3 through May 12
-Hallie Hackler, extend leave of absence through March 24
-Robyn Starkey, family medical leave from February 1 through March 8
-Brianna Gilbert, family medical leave from February 17 through April 7
-Lauren Bryant, family medical leave from May 10 through May 24
-Erin Allen, family medical leave from April 10 through May 31
-Emily Satterfield, family medical leave from April 27 through May 15
-Matthew Allison, county wide instruction aide, effective March 2
-Shannon Hurt, county wide instructional aide, effective March 24
-Chris Mize, instructor at EPCOT, effective May 31
-Hallie Hackler, an Indian Education aide, effective April 3
-Zach Hart, teach and coach at Section High School, effective June 1
-Kyle Crabtree, teacher at North Jackson High School
-Angela Goff, seven hour Child Nutrition Program worker at Stevenson Elementary, effective April 13
-Theresa Garner, four hour custodian at Stevenson Middle School, effective April 13
-Laura Rowe, county wide school bus driver, effective April 13
-Matt Houston, head golf coach at North Jackson High School
-Lance Stephens, assistant girls and boys basketball coach for North Jackson High School with a $3,000 supplement to be paid by the school
-Ryan Rogers, assistant baseball coach for North Jackson High School
-Gus Hembree, indoor track coach at Pisgah High School
-Chloe Womack, assistant softball coach at Pisgah High School
The board approved the following personnel for summer school:
-Caitlin Evett, lead teacher at Woodville
-Sha McCloud, lead teacher at North Sand Mountain
-Paige Crawford, lead teacher at Pisgah
-Allison Vernon, lead teacher at Pisgah
-Emma Warren, Stevenson Elementary
-Darien Hilley, North Sand Mountain
-Rebecca Robertson, North Sand Mountain
-Stevie Potts, North Sand Mountain
-Leah Guess, Stevenson Elementary
-Janice Williams, Woodville
-Mariah Winninger, Woodville
-Kassidy Maples, Stevenson Elementary
-Tiffany Castleberry, Pisgah
-Breck Cochran, Stevenson Elementary
-Kyle Nix, North Sand Mountain
-Miranda Black, Woodville
-MyCale Wilborn, county wide
