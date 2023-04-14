It is that time of year when school boards begin to evaluate personnel for the next school year.  Retirements and resignations come in, but there are some non-tenured personnel that may not get good news.  Jackson County Board of Education Chad Gorham says, “This is my least favorite board meeting.”

  Although names were not mentioned because the people involved have to be notified, there was a motion to non-renew a group of certified as well as non-certified personnel.  The board hopes to be able to rehire most of these people once they see where they are with personnel for next year.

