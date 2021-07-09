Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JULY 6
• Kimberly Joy Scott, 54 of Estillfork, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Timothy Richards, 38 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robin Lee Ann O’Tinger, 25 of Rainsville, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• James Daniel Johnson, 56 of Hollywood, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Jimmy Franklin Holcomb, 25 of Fyffe, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Bobby Lynn Hortley, 40 of Bridgeport, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and a bond revocation and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Harold Junior Derrick, 48 of Gurley, was arrested on eight counts of bond revocation and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
• Justin Keith Crawford, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Harold Junior Derrick, 48 of Gurley, was arrested on two counts of bond revocation.
• Rebecca Lynn Evans, 31 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• John David Campbell, 40 of Flat Rock, was charged with two counts of failure to pay and two counts of failure to appear.
• Johnathan Eason, 35 of Bridgeport, was charged with domestic violence by strangulation, domestic violence second degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence third degree assault, interference with domestic violence call and failure to pay.
• William Bernard Givens, 61 of Bryant, was charged with public intoxication.
• Ashlee Pifer Glover, 31 of Bryant, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Hannah Nicole Helton, 22 of Dalton, Georgia, was charged with public intoxication.
• Christopher Lee King, 30 of Hollywood, was charged with probation violation.
• Jessica Lyn Odell, 30 of Dutton, was charged with DUI, tampering with evidence and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Jonathan Robbins, 27 of Rainsville, was charged with reckless endangerment and attempt to elude.
• Jimmy Wayne Shadrick, 55 of Bridgeport, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
THURSDAY, JULY 8
• Steven Jonathan Kreps, 29 of Cullman, was charged with no insurance and no tag.
• Clinton DeWayne Wright, 28 of Section, was charged with domestic violence third degree reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.
• Kaleb Logan Rich, 20 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of a forged instrument.
• Angela Denise Rich, 47 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Kendra Leigh Green, 24 of Arab, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Richard Jabe Duncan, 19 of Albertville, was charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft third degree.
• Ivey Danielle Cornelison, 26 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Nicholas Lebron Chubb, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JULY 6
• Damon Eric Rudolph, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Austin Ledon Bonds, 24 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jeremy Lee Keef, 39 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Darrell Hedgecoth, 23 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
• Elizabeth Cheri Gilliam, 41 of Langston, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jerry Ray Suggs, 40 of New Market, was charged with failure to appear.
• Julia Michelle Brown, 44 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
• Rickey Brown, 65 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve five days in city jail.
• Jerry Lebron Hobbs, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Ernest Easterly, 41 New Market, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kevin Lee Vess, 25 of Paint Rock, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• April Nicole Mallard, 32 of Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, JULY 8
• Penny Appleton, 50 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve three days in city jail.
• Richard Jabe Duncan, 19 of Albertville, was charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft third degree.
