Students in Jackson County will be returning to school in a few weeks. The Jackson County Board of Education made some personnel changes as they prepare staff for the schools throughout the county.
Leaves
- family medical leave for Keesha Lyons, August 10-October 5
- family medical leave for Katie Derr, August 1-October 6
Resignations
- Aretha Kesler, bus aide at Hollywood School, effective June 26
- Sherry Matthews Swinford, county-wide instructional aide, effective June 29
- Jessica McClain, county-wide instructional aide, effective July 7
- Raeah Etherton, county-wide instructional aide, effective July 10
Transfers
- Peggy Smith from teacher at Stevenson Elementary School to county-wide reading coach, effective August 1
- Amanda Stewart from teacher at Bridgeport Elementary School to county-wide reading coach, effective August 1
- Stacie McAllister from teacher at North Sand Mountain High School to elementary teacher at Hollywood School, effective August 1
- Melissa Howell from teacher at Stevenson Elementary to elementary and physical education teacher at Hollywood School, effective August 1
- Cody Brown from principal at North Sand Mountain High School to Special Education and Health Services Supervisor, effective August 1
- Lynda Keith from an 8-hour custodian at North Sand Mountain High School to county-wide school bus driver and technical school bus driver at North Sand Mountain High School, effective Auaust 1
Employments
- Brianna Gilbert as bus aide at Hollywood School, effective August 1
- Autumn Townson as a 7-hour lunchroom worker at Section High School, effective August 1
- Kathey Parker as a Pre-K auxiliary aide at Stevenson Elementary School, effective August 1
- Tiffany Castleberry as an elementary teacher at Stevenson Elementary School, effective August 1
- Ashlee Hastings as a county-wide school nurse with initial location at Section High School, effective August 1
- Victoria Miles as a county-wide school nurse with initial location at North Jackson High School, effective August 1
- Jordan Williams as a part-time elementary teacher at Flat Rock School, effective August 1
- Sophie Clark as an elementary teacher at Bridgeport Elementary School, effective August 1
- Teresa White as technical school bus driver at North Sand Mountain High School, effective August 1
- Matthew Allen as a part-time teacher at Woodville High School, effective August 1
- Vickie Gilley as a county-wide school bus driver initially located at Dutton School, effective August 1
- Kelley Chapman as an assistant principal at Section High School, effective July 20
- Rachel Muir as a special education teacher at Hollywood School, effective August 1
- Anna Smith as an elementary teacher at Hollywood School, effective August 1
- Callie Goins as a Pre-K auxiliary aide at Pisgah High School, effective August 1
Contract
- Buffie Blackwood as Assistant to the Chief Schools Financial Officer, effective August 9
Coaching Assignments
- Angie Kelly as coach at Bridgeport Middle School
- Terry Ballard as coach at Bridgeport Middle School
