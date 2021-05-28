The annual hospital quality star ratings were recently released by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services through their Hospital Compare website.
Highlands Medical Center, in Scottsboro, received a four-star rating out of five, making it one of the highest quality rated hospitals in Northeast Alabama.
This is a significant increase from the two-star rating the hospital received last year, and a one-star rating the year prior.
Hospital Compare is a consumer-oriented website that provides information on how well hospitals provide recommended care to their patients. This information can help consumers make informed decisions about where to go for health care.
Hospital Compare allows consumers to select multiple hospitals and directly compare performance measure information related to heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, surgery and other conditions.
To access the Hospital Compare website, visit www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.