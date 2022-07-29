The Jackson County Historical Association will meet on Sunday, July 31 at 2 p. m. in the Bynum Auditorium in the Page School Administration Building to honor the organization’s late founder, Ann Barbee Chambless. Chambless died April 17, 2022 at Southern Estates in Scottsboro, at age 85.

The purpose of the meeting is to celebrate the life and accomplishments of Ann Chambless and to honor her posthumously with the organization’s first Founders Award Medal.

