The Jackson County Historical Association will meet on Sunday, July 31 at 2 p. m. in the Bynum Auditorium in the Page School Administration Building to honor the organization’s late founder, Ann Barbee Chambless. Chambless died April 17, 2022 at Southern Estates in Scottsboro, at age 85.
The purpose of the meeting is to celebrate the life and accomplishments of Ann Chambless and to honor her posthumously with the organization’s first Founders Award Medal.
The medal was designed by noted Jackson County artist Sonya Clemons. It features the 1912 Jackson County Courthouse above the recipient’s name with the Tennessee River flowing alongside Queen Anne’s Lace, framed by both the Cumberland and Sand Mountains. The reverse side features a classic laurel wreath of wild turkey feathers surrounding a map of Alabama. The medal is bronzed zinc cast in Germany. It will become the organization’s future annual recognition vehicle.
Music before the meeting will be provided by Northeast Alabama Community College String Band, under the direction of Stacy Morris.
Circuit Judge John Graham will preside over the meeting. The list of speakers includes Dr. David Campbell, president of Northeast Alabama Community College; Dr. Judy Hall McCrary, Regent of the Tidence Lane Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution; Joyce Money Kennamer, past board member of the Scottsboro Public Library; Dr. Annette Bradford, current editor of the Jackson County Chronicles, which Chambless edited for 41 years; and Lennie Cisco, current JCHA president.
Video remarks will be presented by Dr. Mark Wilson of Auburn University and Gayle Thomas representing the Alabama Historical Association and by Chambless’s son and grandson, Robert Heath Chambless and Joseph Seo Chambless from South Korea.
Mayor Jim McCamy will make remarks and accept the original 1860 incorporation petition for the city of Scottsboro, found among Chambless’s papers and framed to hang in city hall.
Chambless is remembered for saying that “no proper Southern lady would invite guests on Sunday afternoon and not serve lemonade and teacakes.” At her instruction, please join us after the meeting for lemonade and teacakes.
The meeting is open to members and non-members alike. Join the JCHA in celebrating its founder and bring your favorite Ann stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.