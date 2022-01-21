The Scottsboro Police Department has announced that they are now taking applications for the upcoming session of the 22nd Citizens Police Academy.
The Citizens Police Academy consists of eight weeks of hands-on and classroom activities designed to give local residents a better understanding of what law enforcement is all about. The classroom instruction includes approximately 20-24 hours of police training as well as a six-hour ride-along with on-duty officers. The topics that will be covered include criminal law, crime prevention, crime scene prep, investigations, drugs, domestic violence, patrol, use of force, the firing range, firearm safety and more.
The objective of this program is not to make the graduates police officers but to better inform citizens of what a police officer’s many functions are and to enhance community relations from the graduates and those they touch in everyday life.
“This program allows the Scottsboro Police Department to build a bond with the citizens, and it lets them see the other side of law enforcement,” said Scottsboro Police Officer Wade Patterson. “This is extremely important because the police department and the citizens need to work together for the better of the community. And this program helps to bridge the gap between the two parties and lessen the us-versus-them mentality.”
Classes, which will begin March 15 and will run through May 10, are held from 6-9 p.m. every Tuesday in the Scottsboro Police Department courtroom (916 South Broad Street in Scottsboro).
Applications for the program are now being accepted and can be picked up at the Scottsboro Police Department. Those applying for the academy must be at least 21 years old; have no criminal record other than minor traffic violations; be physically able to meet training requirements; attend six of the eight classroom sessions; complete the ride-along (six hours minimum); sign all required waivers and agreements; and wear appropriate clothing.
Due to classroom size, the academy is limited to 20 participants.
Attending the academy is a privilege, not a right, and participants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants will be accepted pending a background check.
The deadline to return applications is Feb. 28. Completed applications should be returned to the SPD or mailed to Officer Wade Patterson, c/o Scottsboro Police Department, 916 South Broad Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768. All applicants will be notified by email or mail upon their acceptance for the class.
For questions about this program, contact Patterson at 256-574-4468 or 256-218-2005 or at wpatterson@scottsboroschools.net.
“Some of the people who have participated in the past have given us input and suggestions on different things, and we’ve tried to incorporate some of those things to improve the program,”Patterson said. “We’ve gotten lots of positive responses to this program, and some people have enjoyed it so much that they have participated more than once. So as long as we continue to get positive response and good participation numbers, we’re going to continue hosting this program.”
