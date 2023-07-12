A dual enrollment honor student who is planning a career in nursing is this week’s outstanding youth. Angelina Sanders is a 2023 graduate of North Sand Mountain High School.
This young lady maintained an All A average throughout high school. She was a member of the Beta Club, Honor Court, and PRIDE (Personal Responsibility in Daily Excellence).
Angelina was a member of Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, Sigma Kappa Delta English Honor Society, and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She was also in the Science Club.
As part of her school day, Angelina attended EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology) where she was enrolled in Health Science. She was an active member of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) and SkillsUSA. She earned the highest achievement in Health Science 2 as well as in English. She took third place at the SkillsUSA District competition in 2023.
Angelina is CNA and EKG certified. She is also certified in Basic Life Support and First Aid.
This top student would tell an upcoming freshman to take dual enrollment classes. “It will really help you in the long run,” she adds.
Angelina says one of the best things about North Sand Mountain High School is, “The teachers want to see me succeed.”
When asked about her EPCOT classes, she replied, “I love my program, Health Science, and my teachers push me to always do better and to reach my goals.”
Health Science was Angelina’s favorite school subject. “It is the most interesting,” she says.
Angelina plans to continue her education at Northeast Alabama Community earning an associate degree in nursing. She will then go to a university to earn her bachelor’s degree. Her future plans are to work as an NICU nurse.
When this busy young lady has free time, she enjoys spending time with her friends and family. Her special talent is singing, and she often sings at her church, Stevenson Free Holiness Church.
Angelina is the daughter of Ryan and Cherie Sanders, and has one brother, Ty. Her grandparents are Randy and Marcia Forshee and Duane and Janice Sanders. The family has two dogs, Dolly and Juniper, and five goats.
