During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, the city council was given a plan by Jim Olyniec that would install lights around the Bynum Walking Trail by Veteran’s Park. The total cost for the project is $32,000 and would install 17 light poles along the walking trail, which would light the trail from the tennis courts to the Veterans Complex.
City council president Richard Bailey had heard complaints from several citizens about how dark the Bynum Walking Trail can get at night, particularly by the tree line and requesting lighting be put on the trail. Bailey then contacted Olyniec, who developed the plan that would light the entire park.
Additionally, Veterans Memorial Park purchased lights for the walkways inside of the park. The total project would light all walkways in the park as well.
“(The Bynum Walking Trail lighting) will really tie in and complement (the Veterans Memorial Park lighting) by extending it behind that, which was part of the plan,” Olyniec said. “The whole area, all of Heroes Drive and especially this recreation area would really benefit and make it more useful and used than it is now.”
