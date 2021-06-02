Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MAY 28
• Nicholas Glenn Bell, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, two counts of failure to pay and three counts of failure to appear.
• Cheyenne Brown, 23 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and felony false information to law enforcement.
• Brianna D. Connor, 27 of Kimball, Tennessee, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana first degree.
• John Adam Cooper, 37 of Bryant, was charged with failure to pay, attempt to elude and reckless endangerment.
• Courtney Farmer, 31 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, theft of property fourth degree and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Derren M. Harrington, 58 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Barbara Lynn Jenkins, 59 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft third degree and fraudulent use of credit/debit card.
• Scott Wayne Parson, 50 of Ider, was charged with three counts of violation of release order.
• Winfred James Parson, 55 of Trenton, Georgia, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Chaz Payne, 21 of Nashville, Tennessee, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree and promoting prison contraband.
• Jassiem Akeem Robinson, 27 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with DUI, fleeing to elude, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana first degree.
• Kelcey Scott, 45 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Gregory Scott Taylor, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
• Robert Scott Wesser, 31 of Fackler, was arrested on a bond revocation.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
• John Zachary Bell, 31 of Valley Head, was arrested on a bond revocation and probation revocation.
• Edward Cody Jr., 70 of Dutton, was charged with failure to pay.
• Rey Luna, 38 of Sylvania, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jacob Andrew Phillips, 22 of Rainsville, was charged with DUI.
• Jassiem Akeem Robinson, 26 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Justin Robinson, 23 of Athens, was arrested on a theft of property second degree warrant.
• Teri Lynn Skinner, 55 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with escape third degree.
• Richard B. Toney, 53 of Ider, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Eric Eugene Vaughn, 50 of Stevenson, was charged with receiving stolen property third degree and obstructing justice.
• Daniel James Worden, 32 of Pisgah, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.
SUNDAY, MAY 30
• Kyle Ethan Clark, 29 of Trenton, Georgia, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with obstructing justice and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jennifer Michelle Cook, 29 of Geraldine, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• James Bradley White, 35 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing to elude.
• Justin Todd Underwood, 41 of Falkville, was charged with theft of property third degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MAY 28
• Barbara Lynn Jenkins, 59 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a criminal trespassing third degree warrant, fraudulent use of credit/debit card warrant and theft third degree warrant.
• Gregory Scott Taylor, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
• Gina Benefield, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Joshua Wade Gothard, 38 of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Stacy Marie Fellger, 34 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a warrant.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
• Justin Robinson, 23 of Athens, was arrested on a theft of property second degree warrant.
• Shelby Lynn Sanderson, 27 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Lee Sargent, 38 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Nicole Leigh Bearden, 36 of Flat Rock, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Eric Petty, 44 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, MAY 30
• Daryl Wilson Beaman, 30 of Toney, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• Nicholas Hunter Lands, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, MAY 31
• Justin Todd Underwood, 41 of Falkville, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting).
• Lindsay Raye Martin, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with probation violation.
• Amanda Grace Giovingo, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
