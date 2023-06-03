On May 26, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call on County Road 17 in Skyline. When they arrived at the scene, they fond 61-year-old Terry Warren inside his residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Warren was pronounced dead at the scene and investigators from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Scottsboro Police Department began to conduct an investigation into the apparent murder.
During the investigation, Dima Novikov, 29, was identified and an arrest warrant was obtained for the murder charge. A nationwide Be on the Lookout was posted and on Wednesday, Novikov was arrested in Chatsworth, GA by deputies from the Murray County Sheriff’s Office. Novikov was being held in the Murray County, Georgia Jail before being expedited back to Alabama on Friday.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that the investigation took countless man-hours and effort by law enforcement agencies in two states, spanning a period of five days and thanks all the agencies involved in the process as well as multiple Jackson County citizens who called in tips that greatly assisted in the arrest.
