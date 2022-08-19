Highlands Medical Center announced this week the opening of Highlands Primary Care, a new family physician office, located at 1108 South Broad Street in Scottsboro, across from First United Methodist Church.
Scott Berry, MD and Chelsea Clark, MD are the new physicians and currently accepting new patients. Those interested in becoming a patient should call their office at 256-218-3230.
Berry is a native of Scottsboro. In 2019, he received his Doctorate in Medicine (MD) from the UAB Heersink School of Medicine and completed his resident training in the UAB Huntsville Family Medicine Residency Program.
“I am very happy to begin a medical career in my hometown of Scottsboro,” said Berry. “My wife, Emily, and I look forward to a wonderful life in the community with our two children.”
Raised outside of Birmingham, Clark attended Auburn University, where she completed a biomedical sciences major and a sustainability minor.
She received her Doctorate in Medicine (MD) from UAB Heersink School of Medicine and completed her residency training in the UAB Huntsville Family Medicine Residency Program.
While in medical school, Clark served as the Family Medicine Interest Group president and was awarded the Blue Cross Blue Shield Primary Care Scholarship.
“After moving to Huntsville for resident training, I fell in love with the beauty of the Tennessee Valley and the people who live here,” said Clark. “I am thrilled to join this new practice and make Northeast Alabama my home.”
Growing up in family filled with educators, Clark has a passion for incorporating education into her practice, helping ensure each patient understands their disease process in order to make informed healthcare decisions.
