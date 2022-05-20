On May 13 at approximately 5:40 p.m., the Scottsboro Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the old Revere building on Goose Pond Drive. Once SFD were able to determine the location of the fire, the conveyer belt building by the water, the fire boat responded.
With the fire boat on the scene, SFD were able to put out the fire and found no damage to the building. Though the cause is undetermined, Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said that the fire started from an old, rubber conveyer belt. Necklaus attributes the fire department’s fire boat as a huge help in getting the fire out in a timely manner, thanking the city council for their support in this fire boat effort during Monday’s city council meeting.
“Talking with the crew that was there, they said it was invaluable so I just wanted to express the thanks of the department and those guys that are saving them a lot of work when it comes up,” Necklaus said. “That boat was the reason (for no structure damage), they said it was basically like having a fire truck right there on the water that they could pull lines from so it was a huge value to them.”
