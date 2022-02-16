A victim in a shooting incident at Scooter’s Sports and Grill, in Scottsboro, last Wednesday, died at Huntsville Hospital Saturday, Feb. 12.
Scottsboro police confirmed that Joshua Paul Osmer, 32 of Woodville, passed away from injuries resulting from the incident.
Authorities responded to the shooting after receiving the call at 8:03 p.m. last Wednesday. Scottsboro Police Chief Ron Latimer said officers located two victims. Osmer was flown to Huntsville Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Latimer. A second victim was treated at the scene and released.
As of Monday, the incident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed. The alleged shooter’s identity hasn’t been released by authorities.
“We are continuing to investigate the case,” said District Attorney Jason Pierce. “When we feel like we have sufficient evidence to take the case to the Grand Jury, we will do so.”
