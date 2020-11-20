Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 17
• Jason Dexter Williamson, 43 of Ashville, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with violation of domestic violence protection order.
• Caleb Aaron Tidwell, 30 of Woodville, was charged with domestic violence by strangulation, domestic violence third degree and assault third degree.
• Gregory B. Thompson, 44 of Pisgah, was charged with theft of property first degree and criminal mischief first degree.
• Kenneth Adam Talley, 35 of Dutton, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Thomas Junior Robbins, 59 of Rainsville, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Amber Marie Parrish, 24 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Stacy Coleen Martin, 43 of Tullahoma, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jonathan Alexander Hicks, 31 of Stevenson, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18
• Matthew Ryan McCarter, 24 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Gregory B. Thompson, 44 of Pisgah, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Stuart William Kennedy, 47, was charged with failure to pay.
• Ivey Danielle Cornelison, 25 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Enoc Noe Ambrosio De Leon, 39 of Stevenson, was charged with domestic violence third degree and public intoxication.
• Jimmy Shawn Evans, 42 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and two counts of probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Mark Allen McCrary, 51 of Stevenson, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Flora Jean Stover, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18
• At 1:43 p.m., a report of burglary third degree and theft second degree in the 300 block of Taylor Street.
• At 4:59 p.m., a report of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in the 6500 block of Highway 79 South.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 17
• Spencer Wayne Dudley, 59 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree simple assault.
• Angela Allen, 39 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18
• Deanna M. Phillips, 40 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 48 hours in city jail.
• Jennifer Lynn Gilliam, 28 of Fackler, was charged with failure to appear.
• John Steven Johnson, 40 of Fort Payne, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Robert Dennis Johnson, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
