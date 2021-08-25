During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, the city council approved up to $550,000 to be spent on re-paving County Park Road and Roseberry Drive. In addition, the city council later transferred $29,000 from the Capital Improvement Account into the Paving Account in order to finish paying.
This comes a week after city council president Richard Bailey stated that prices for paving has seemingly increased daily. After the meeting, several city council members were excited about the new re-paving.
“I’d like to thank the council for moving forward with the paving project. County Park and Roseberry have gotten a lot of texts and calls of concerns. It’s important to a lot of people and a lot of people use this route and maybe the weather will stay good between now and the time we get it paved,” city council and paving committee member Mike Ashburn said.
