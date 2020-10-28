Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 23
• Willie Ramon Fennell, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with burglary third degree.
• Aaron Blake Miles, 29 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Jason Cary Morris, 44 of Woodville, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Jacob Adam Biddle, 29 of Valley Head, was charged with failure to appear.
• Terrence Bailey Bradford, 24 of Pisgah, was arrested on a bond revocation and bond removal and charged with attempt to elude and two counts of failure to appear.
• Mandy Adelle Carrasco, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Thomas Dalton Couch, 25 of Cullman, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Tiffany Nicole Cowart, 26 of New Market, was arrested on an amended probation revocation.
• Bobby Joe Dunn, 52 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Amanda Kelly, 37 of Stevenson, was ordered to serve seven days in county jail.
• Brittany Mason, 32 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
SATURDAY, OCT. 24
• Jack Louis Adams, 42 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Hollie Marie August, 31 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David Bowling, 33 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Linda Lee Harris Law, 31 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brian Wadkins, 52 of Madison, was charged with public intoxication.
SUNDAY, OCT. 25
• Jess Logan Allison, 19 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kenneth Joe Bishop III, 32 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with assault third degree, criminal trespassing third degree, attempt to elude, escape third degree, assault second degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, escape first degree, reckless endangerment, receiving stolen property first degree and failure to appear.
•Sheena Elaine Haggard, 24 of Flat Rock, was charged with hindering prosecution.
• William Haggard, 23 of Higdon, was charged with hindering prosecution.
• Bobby Wayne Horne, 54 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jerry Lyles Rudder, 49 of Woodville, was charged with domestic violence by strangulation and domestic violence third degree assault.
MONDAY, OCT. 26
• Robert Brian Butler, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Megan Michelle Dawson, 21 of Higdon, was charged with obstructing justice using false identity.
• Daqwan Deon Lowrance, 25 of Birmingham, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Christina Marie McGill, 34 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Kevin Sloan, 33 of Jasper, Tennessee, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with theft third degree, theft first degree and bail jumping second degree.
• Joseph Kenneth Woods, 24 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 23
• At 10:47 a.m., a report of duty upon striking fixtures upon the highway in the 500 block of Willow Street.
• At 4:23 p.m., a report of domestic violence in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 11 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree and resisting arrest in the 700 block of Windsor Drive.
SATURDAY, OCT. 24
• At 7:25 a.m., a report of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft third degree in the 1500 block of County Park Road.
• At 7:29 a.m., a report of assault with bodily fluids in the 900 block of Broad Street.
• At 11:38 a.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 500 block of Willow Street.
SUNDAY, OCT. 25
• At 2:19 a.m., a report of DUI in the 500 block of Willow Street.
• At 2:30 p.m., a report of violation of domestic violence order in the 800 block of Willow Street.
• At 3:31 p.m., a report of duty to provide information in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 7:10 p.m., a report of assault third degree in the 3000 block of Broad Street.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 23
• Tyler Wade Precise, of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Charles David Olinger, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kenneth Wayne Saint, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault and resisting arrest.
SATURDAY, OCT. 24
• Anthony Lewis Hitchcock, 42 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear and assault third degree.
• Terry Lynn Booth, 51 of Huntsville, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Bronna Lee Randolph, 32 of Dawson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Charles L. Williams, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, OCT. 25
• Richard Kyle Vaughn, 31 of Hollywood, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• Eric Todd Bryant, 40 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, OCT. 26
• Joseph Kenneth Woods, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Robert Michael Livingston, 68 of Fort Myers, Florida, was charged with DUI.
• Paul D. Long, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Bryan Richard Hodges, 57 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jennifer Lisa Anderson, 42 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Sandy Rachel Mitchell, 49 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
