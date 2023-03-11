Northeast Alabama Community College held its annual Sand Mountain Soirée event on Saturday, Mar. 4 at the Tom Bevill Lyceum.
This year’s event marked the seventh Sand Mountain Soirée. The event featured special guest speaker Beverly Farrington.
Farrington is a Huntsville, Alabama-based interior designer and the owner of Accents of the South. With more than forty years of experience as an interior designer, owner Beverly Farrington has a distinguished eye for quality home furnishings. She and her team of trained designers offer a wealth of expertise on everything from furniture style, size, and finish to fabric content, texture, and color.
The event is planned by NACC Event Planning and Alumni Relations Coordinator, Chasley Bellomy Brown. Also involved in were star decorator Julise Clement and Jarrod Blackwell who managed the lights and sounds.
"This is our seventh Sand Mountain Soiree, and we have been very fortunate to have had all the wonderful speaker’s all these years. But in my opinion, it’s the community and attendees that make this event so special," Brown said. "It’s a wonderful event of people who want to be there, are happy to be there and who love to support the community and college. It’s a way to bring people together who would not normally be together. We try to make it as beautiful and as inspiring as possible, but the morning is really made by the people there. It’s a huge blessing to us and that is why we keep doing it."
Live music was provided by the Northeast Alabama Community College String Band. The band recently performed for Governor Kay Ivey at The State of the State Address in Montgomery.
Brunch was prepared by chef LuAnne Hastings and served by NACC presidential hosts. The menu included Southern cornbread salad, LuAnne’s chicken salad, berry salad and sweet potato muffins with maple butter.
“This is an event we always look forward to,” said NACC President Dr. David Campbell. "You can see the hard work and time Mrs. Brown, Mrs. Clement, and Mr. Blackwell put into this. The result is a beautiful work of art that I hope you are fortunate enough to attend. We hope everyone enjoys the Soirée and be sure to come back to Northeast and visit us very soon."
For additional information about the event or to purchase tickets for next year’s Sand Mountain Soirée, contact Chasley Brown at 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2248, or by email at bro
