The ARC of Jackson County will host its eighth annual Luminary service on May 1, beginning at 7 p.m., at Pine Haven Memorial Gardens. The service was canceled last year due to COVID.
At dusk, candles will be lit throughout Pinehaven in tribute to the deceased.
“It’s a time of remembrance and honor,” said ARC Board member Ron Crawford.” It has grown every year and has turned into something special.”
This year’s service will be led by Randy Sharpe, of Calvary Baptist Church.
Crawford said the service is a fundraiser for the ARC that gives residents a chance to have a luminary placed next to a loved one’s grave for a donation of any amount.
“This is the ARC’s way of giving back to the community,” said Crawford. “And it’s also an opportunity to remember a loved one.”
Donations, which will be accepted through April, can be mailed to the ARC at 180 Mack Morris Drive, Scottsboro, AL 35768. Checks should be clearly marked as being for the luminary service, and the name of the loved one the luminary is being purchased for should be on the check as well.
Anyone wishing to make a donation can also call the ARC at 256-259-1603 or Pinehaven at 256-574-4163.
All donations will benefit the ARC and its mission of assisting Jackson County residents with intellectual disabilities.
However, Crawford said the luminary service is more than just a fundraiser.
“This is something unlike anything else we do in the county,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for us, as a community, to pay respects and remember our loved ones who have passed on before us.”
ARC volunteers, Boy Scouts and students from Scottsboro High School will light 800-1,000 luminaries.
“It is a beautiful presentation,” said Crawford.
