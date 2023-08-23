This week’s outstanding youth is in the top ten of her class and will be graduating with over half of her college classes completed. Chaleigh Gilliam is a senior at North Sand Mountain High School.
This honor student is a member of the Beta Club and has competed at the state and national conventions. Her two dimensional design team earned second place at both levels at the 2021 and 2023 conventions. She is also a member of PRIDE (Personal Responsibility in Daily Excellence).
Chaleigh served as secretary of her sophomore class and treasurer of her junior class. She currently serves as the senior class treasurer. She is a member of the 2023-2024 First Jackson Junior Board of Directors.
This busy teen is active in FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America), and FFA (Future Farmers of America). She was on the Pre-Calculus Math Team which took second place at the County Math Competition.
Chaleigh is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She is a member of Sigma Kappa Delta English Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society.
History is Chaleigh’s favorite school subject. “I love learning about the way things used to be,” she adds.
To an incoming freshman, this top student would say, “My best possible advice is to enjoy it. Be a teenager: work hard, make mistakes and learn from them. Be willing to be wrong and be humble and teachable. Listen to the advice of people older because they’ve been there. Be a respectful and trustworthy person even if you are a quiet person. Whether you’re athletic, intelligent, artistic, or shy be a nice person and make your impression. Don’t rush your high school years. There’s only four, and they flash by so don’t blink too much. Don’t be rushing to adulthood. You’ll be a grown-up for the rest of your life. Thus, enjoy every trip down these hallways because before you know it, graduation will be here. Once you walk across that stage, these days will only be memories. With this any freshman should live life in the moment, be a teenager, work hard, and enjoy every moment.”
Chaleigh has this to say about her school: “North Sand Mountain is a school wonderful in ways beyond human understanding. NSM not only teaches curriculum, but also how to be a good hard-working person. The administration does their hired jobs, but also acts as an example and as school parents. You can go to anyone with great confidence in receiving help. NSM used the 13 years I was here to prepare me, teach me, and love me. The students and teachers here are considered no less than family to me. The administration helped raise me, and the students were like siblings. NSM is everything a school should be and so much more. We are one big loving family.”
Chaleigh plans to attend Chattanooga State Community after high school. She will pursue a dental hygienist career.
This young lady has a part-time job and also does odd community jobs. When she has free time, Chaleigh loves to sing, draw, and paint. She also likes to hang out with her friends and family and attend all church services and events. She is a talented artist who painted a mural inside her high school. She can sing and has some gymnastic abilities.
Chaleigh is the daughter of Steven Gilliam and Chanda Gilliam, and has one sister, Savannah. Her grandparents are Bobby Guffey, Beverly Guffey, Fred Gilliam, and Trenda Gilliam. She has two dogs, Nala and Tilley.
This outstanding youth attends Higdon Holiness Church. She participates in church fundraisers and helps with elderly community baskets.
