Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
• A report of assault at the Jackson County Jail.
• A report of criminal mischief on Highway 71 in Pisgah.
• A report of a stolen vehicle on County Road 83 in Pisgah.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on Highway 117 in Stevenson.
• A report of harassment on Highway 71 in Dutton.
• A report of harassment on Highway 79 in Hytop.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on Highway 146 in Skyline.
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
• A report of criminal trespassing on County Road 51 in Dutton.
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 19 in Section.
• A report of criminal trespassing on County Road 51 in Dutton.
• A report of harassment on County Road 25 in Skyline.
• A report of receiving stolen property on County Road 43 in Section.
SUNDAY, APRIL 4
• A report of criminal mischief on Highway 117 in Flat Rock.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on County Road 491 in Stevenson.
MONDAY, APRIL 5
• A report of identity theft on Bluff Road in Section.
• A report of a vehicle fire on County Road 138 in Skyline.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on Pace Drive in Skyline.
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
• Andrew Riley Archer, 34 of Tennessee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and being a fugitive from justice.
• Braxton Wade Blalock, 18 of Section, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Geoffrey Gile Booth, 48 of Guntersville, was charged with two counts of possession of obscene material of person 17 years of age.
• Teddy Ray Kowdis Jr., 35 of Woodville, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, loitering in a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jaaon Tyler Masters, 22 of Section, was charged with criminal trespassing first degree.
• Sharon Gayle McCarson, 62 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and bond revocation and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband second degree and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Tiffani Amber Pullum, 25 of Woodville, was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering in a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Damon L. Snyder, 44 of Hollywood, was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering in a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bruce Lee Parrish, 31 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
• Zachary John Bell, 31 of Valley Head, was charged with two counts of failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property first degree.
• Amanda Lynn Carr, 45 of Skyline, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, APRIL 3
• Tellise Doss, 24 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jared Lance Haggard, 29 of Meridianville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SUNDAY, APRIL 4
• Curtis Ray Berry, 32 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with giving false name to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to pay.
• Tony Lee Lester, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Timothy Lloyd, 60 of Bryant, was charged with harassment.
• Sarah Loper, 38, was charged with assault second degree, obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest.
• George Alen Penrod, 58 of Kentucky, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jonathan Wade Wright, 34 of Bryant, was charged with DUI.
• Amanda Faith Fitzgerald, 41 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a warrant.
• Shannon Lennon, 45 of Woodville, was charged with public intoxication.
• Kurt Whitesell, 43 of Athens, was charged with DUI.
MONDAY, APRIL 5
• Corey Dale Holt, 28 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Tellise Doss, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Misty Marie Hambrick, 29 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Melissa Barnes, 30 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David Wayne Hicks, 33 of Flat Rock, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree and receiving stolen property first degree.
• Belinda Warren, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house.
• Tiffany Brooke Wilson, 35 of Athens, was charged with failure to pay, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, APRIL 5
• At 8:20 a.m., a report of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft fourth degree in the 500 block of Willow Street.
• At 5:25 p.m., a report of two counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 6:05 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 6:29 p.m., a report of criminal mischief second degree in the 200 block of Larkin Street.
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
• At 8 a.m., a report of theft third degree in the 23000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
• Charles Raymond Bradford, 71 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a violation of court order warrant.
• Crystal Howard, 38 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Bradley Hancock, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
• Gregory Louis Holt, 49 of Dutton, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear.
• Debra Ann Cupp, 61 of Dutton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
SATURDAY, APRIL 3
• William Rusty Kirk, 26 of Fyffe, was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Susan Coffman Summers, 64 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SUNDAY, APRIL 4
• Eric Petty, 44 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Lisa Armstrong, 26, was arrested on a harassment warrant.
MONDAY, APRIL 5
• Cindy Medley, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jessica Wilson, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with assault third degree.
• Jamie Watts, 40 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
• Melissa Barnes, 30 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Skye Destin Bell, 25 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
