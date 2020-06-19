The annual 12 Bushels Open golf tournament will be held Aug. 6 at Goose Pond Colony. Matt Ward, the director of 12 Bushels Food Distribution Center, said the golf tournament is a charity event where all funds raised go directly to feeding the community.
“This is a tournament that is providing those who participate a fun environment of competition with a purpose,” said Ward.
Ward said the distribution center is a non-profit food pantry with the dream of driving down hunger.
“During these difficult times we have seen an incredible increase in the need of food within our community,” he said. “We have seen the number of families in need of our services exceed by more than 50% since COVID-19 effected our region.”
Ward said in the past three months the center has been privileged to distribute 81,993 pounds of food to 3,948 families, which is an estimated 15,792 people.
“We felt it was our responsibility to remain open so that those in need would have a place to turn during turbulent times,” said Ward. “The need is still great, and we need your help to meet this need.”
Ward said the tournament would not be possible without the sponsorship of donors. Anyone wishing to be a donor can contact Ward at mward@thewellfwc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.