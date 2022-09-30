William Martin Holt, 59, was convicted of escape first degree earlier this week, which could lead to a life sentence in prison.
Holt was an inmate at the Jackson County Jail last September after being convicted of robbery first degree and receiving stolen property first degree.
According to Assistant District Attorney Krystina Jackson, Holt escaped Sept. 1, 2021, which was captured on video.
“A manhunt ensued which consisted to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Scottsboro Police Department, Section Police Department and Pisgah Police Department, all of which searched for Mr. Holt on foot and on the roadways,” said Jackson.
Jackson added the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Aviation Unit responded with helicopters, while the Limestone Correctional Facility sent their tracking team consisting of dogs trained to search for escaped inmates.
Holt was tracked through the woods, under thick brush and through water chest deep before being captured after roughly three hours.
Holt is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 15, where is facing mandatory imprisonment for life or any term of not less than 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.