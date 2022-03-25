A Scottsboro man, out of jail on a $291,000 bond following an arrest in January on various drug charges, was arrested on Monday, along with another man, on more drug-related charges.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said members of the sheriff’s narcotics unit and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) executed a search warrant at a residence on Lemon Street in Scottsboro.
“During the search, a large amount of controlled substances were located including approximately 142 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 84 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 20 grams of cocaine HCL, 33 packages of marijuana, oxycodone, hydrocodone, clonazepam, amphetamine and psilocybin,” said Harnen. “Additionally, drug paraphernalia and packaging material were located, which indicated the resale of these controlled substances.”
John Allen Leightner, 31 of Scottsboro, who was out of jail on bond, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, tracking crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, five counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Another man, Timothy Mark Leightner, 33 of Albian, Michigan, was also arrested and charged with the same charges.
Both men were taken to the Jackson County Jail, where bond was set at $78,000. Timothy Leightner was released on Tuesday after making bond.
John Leightner is facing a bond revocation regarding his January arrest. In January, he was arrested on outstanding warrants for trafficking methamphetamine, six counts of possession of a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden from possessing a firearm, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, chemical endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
While arresting Leightner in January, drug agents located more drugs adding trafficking charges of fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.
Drug agents located and seized 361 grams of methamphetamine, 3,265 ounces of marijuana, 168 grams of crack cocaine, 51 grams of cocaine HCL, 86 grams of fentanyl, 420 grams of spice (synthetic cannabinoid), 31 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, four handguns and seven rifles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.