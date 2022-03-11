Jack Lovelady, president and chief executive officer of First Southern State Bank, has announced that Karen (Warr) Hubbard has been promoted to senior vice president/head of bank operations.
With over 36 years of banking experience, Hubbard is responsible for leading operations for the bank’s 10 locations.
An alumni of Bridgeport High School, Hubbard studied at Northeast Alabama Community College. She serves the community as the board president for the Michael Scott Learning Center and is the secretary/treasurer of the Stevenson chapter of the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce Highland Ambassadors.
Hubbard and her partner, Barry Privette, are residents of Stevenson and share three children and six grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoys being involved in her grandchildren’s daily adventures, school sports and activities.
Hubbard enjoys taking beach vacations and cruises with friends and family.
“First Southern is fortunate to have Karen leading our operations team,” said Lovelady. “She has a strong collaborative mindset, and her promotion is indicative of her hard work and dedication. We are confident that she will continue to have a long-lasting, positive impact on the bank’s success.”
