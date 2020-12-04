The Jackson County Health Care Authority recently purchased new state-of-the-art EPA-certified cleaning equipment for their facilities. These new Clorox 360 Total System Electrostatic Sprayers kill 99.9% of all germs and are EPA-approved to kill the COVID-19 virus on surfaces.
Wendi Raeuchel, director of marketing at Highlands, said six Clorox sprayers are currently in use at the hospital, Highlands Health & Rehab and Cumberland Health & Rehab, with another five to arrive soon for use at Scottsboro Urgent Care and Highlands Occupational Medicine, Jackson County Family Medicine, Highlands Family Medicine, Hodges Clinic and Highlands Surgical Services.
“All COVID positive patient rooms, and those with patients having any contagious conditions are sprayed with the machine upon patient discharged,” said Raeuchel. “Then cleaned per standard housekeeping procedures and sprayed again with the electrostatic sprayers in preparation for the next patient.”
Highland EMS also uses the sprayer to disinfect ambulances between patients being transported to the emergency room.
