On Feb. 18-19, Agape Baptist Church and First Baptist Church will host a joint church event for a church curriculum both churches participate in, The Man Church. The event will be held at First Baptist Church and costs $15 per person, which will include the dinner on Friday night at 6 p.m. and the coffee and donuts the next morning at 9:30 a.m.
For this event, the churches will have two speakers for both days of the events. Mark Garnett will speak on Friday night and Bryan Gunn will speak on Saturday morning. Both churches invite men of all ages to join the event, church affiliation or not.
“We wanted to put something together that would put men in the community together and help men grow together,” Man Church coordinator Heath Lokey said.
The Man Church is a program designed to help make men more active in their churches. Through this organization, they organize larger gatherings to allow the smaller bible study groups to get together, typically having a large gathering quarterly throughout the year.
“We don’t want it to be about one church, it doesn’t matter which you go to, we want it to be about the whole body, the whole community,” Lokey said.
Both First Baptist and Agape Baptist Church began these man church curriculums near the start of the pandemic, which made the large group gatherings tough to organize. Upon learning they both were participating in this discipleship, they got together and decided to co-host their first large group gathering.
“I hope it will challenge men to be better leaders at home, better leaders in the community and in the church, that men in this community will grow together and not be stagnant,” Lokey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.