Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
• A report of found property on County Road 330 in Pisgah.
• A report of simple assault on County Road 47 in Dutton.
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 702 in Flat Rock.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on County Road 140 in Estillfork.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
• A report of a custody issue on County Road 17 in Woodville.
• A report of criminal mischief on Highway 71 in Rosalie.
• A report of carrying a concealed weapon on County Road 68 in Section.
• A report of a domestic issue on County Road 89 in Bryant.
• A report of carrying a concealed weapon on County Road 47 in Section.
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
• Julie Brown, 33 of Pisgah, was charged with assault third degree and criminal trespassing third degree.
• Fonce Jones, 28 of Huntsville, was charged with probation revocation.
• April Dawn Long, 41 of Dutton, was charged with probation revocation.
• Melanie Jade Rogers, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Molly Elizabeth Sanders, 39 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jessica Renea Steele, 30 of Ft. Payne, was charged with probation revocation.
• Raymond Lawrence Talley, 27 of Woodville, was charged with murder, possession of a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, four counts of possession of an altered firearm and probation violation.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
• Jordan Levon Jeffery, 21 of Flat Rock, was charged with DUI.
• Logan Chayce Johnson, 21 of Ider, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William Dale Oliver, 47 of Woodville, was charged with violation of parental responsibilities.
• Charlie Lee Rutledge, 56 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Daniel Ray Spurgin, 21 of Ider, was charged with DUI, carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
• At 1:57p.m., a report of DUI and possession of a controlled substance at the 2200 Block of Highway 79.
• At 4:23 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) at the 500 Block of Willow Street.
• At 5:24 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 5:34 p.m., a report of harassment at the 400 Block of Willow Street.
• At 7 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 7:42 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree on Bingham Street.
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
• Jacob Spencer Whiting, 20 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Thomas Michael Guest, 33 of Ft. Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kathleen Gisele Rigdon Shavo, 35 of Sylvania, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
• Timothy Mark Hunley, 46 of Huntsville, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Daniel Lee Bush, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brandon Gray, 35 of Scottsboro, was arrested to serve one day.
• Tracy Guffey, 50 of Guntersville, was arrested to serve three days.
• Kimberly Sue Clements, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Serena Marie Bradford, 35 of Stevenson, was charged with a violation order.
• Jessica Lynn Pylant, 37 of Elkmont, was charged with failure to appear.
• Stacy Fellger, 33 of Scottsboro, was arrested to serve 5 days.
• Clara Moreno, 59 of Detroit, Mich., was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Crystal Gail Corbitt, 54 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• John Benson Proctor, 39 of Decatur, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
• James, Tyler Jones, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Justin McGaha, 28 of Albertville, was arrested to serve the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.