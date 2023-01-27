Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
• Dustin James Chambless, 35, was charged with elder abuse and neglect third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
• Jason Dewight Holcomb, 41 of Hollywood, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassing communications.
• Jimmy Dwight Peek, 49 of Pisgah, was charged with robbery.
• Jason Scott McBride, 46 of Henagar, was charged with failure to pay.
• Jennifer Christie Lansford, 50 of Crane Hill, was charged with DUI.
• Edward Dewayne Edwards, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with simple assault.
• Michael Wayne Townson, 33 of Dutton, was charged with DUI.
• Jenny Lynne Paradise, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25
• Hannah Elaine Dabbs, 28 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to pay.
• Anthony Glenn Hilley, 60 of Pisgah, was charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kenten Bechtel, 21 of Manchester, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of simple assault.
• Terry Shawn Hambrick, 34 of Woodville, was arrested on bond forfeiture and bond removal and charged with failure to appear.
• Nicole Ann Hosea, 51 of Woodville, was charged with probation violation.
• Barry Joe Blake Sr., 54 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Darrell Evans, 66 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• David Allen Hoskins, 35 of Huntsville, was arrested on a fugitive warrant.
THURSDAY, JAN. 26
•Beau Geste Makali Ahnee, 52 of Madison, was arrested on a probation revocation
• Sharcarla Jenecca Wilkerson, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a court order.
• Angela Dawn Brown Gray, 33 of Henagar, was charged with failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JAN. 20
• Brandon Scott Guerin, 28 of Hazel Green, was charged with failure to appear.
• Richard Howard Sanders, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree and resisting arrest.
• David Ambers, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
SATURDAY, JAN. 21
• Kevin Wayne Paschal, 43 of Fackler, was charged with failure to appear.
• Eli Forsythe, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Margaret Anne Smith, 55 of Stevenson, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Rhonda Hass, 52 of Stevenson, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Toby Robert Joshua Townsend, 25, was charged with violation of court order.
• David Ambers, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Daniela Gaud, 40 of Virginia, was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation open container law.
SUNDAY, JAN. 22
• Cory Baxter, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Misty Thuett, 48 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jakub Lamar Harris, 19 of Geraldine, was arrested on a fourth degree warrant.
