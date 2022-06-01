Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MAY 27
• Thomas Bowes, 56 of Guntersville, was charged with DUI.
• Chris L. Martin, 48 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Kevin Jerome Harrison, 59, was charged with three counts of failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempt to elude.
• Jon Edward Bumgardner, 23 of Section, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Mark Anthony Collins, 38 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Joe Glover, 57 of Selma, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Thomas Hereford, 57 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Jennifer Ann Hewuse, 37 of Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting).
• Nelson Neal Jones, 20 of Fyffe, was charged with harassing communications.
• Jonathan Perez, 18 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SATURDAY, MAY 28
• Thomas Christopher Robison, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Isaac Allen, 20 of Fort Payne, was charged with being a minor in possession of alcohol.
• Christy Dawn Garman, 44 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear and failure to pay.
• Madison Gass, 19 of Ider, was charged with being a minor in possession of alcohol.
• Cammy Louise McBride, 33 of Henagar, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Christopher Stewart, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, violation of open container law and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Austin Nicholas Travis, 20 of Henagar, was charged with being a minor in possession of alcohol.
• Tyler Randell Wellington, 28 of Fyffe, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to pay.
• Kenneth Brian Willis, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
SUNDAY, MAY 29
• Colby Purdy, 29 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Dana Diane Allison, 45 of Stevenson, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment and resisting arrest.
• Rachel Lea Benefield-Wright, 31 of Springville, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and two counts of bond removal and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Eric Bradford, 42 of Hollywood, was charged with domestic violence by strangulation and charged with resisting arrest.
• Jimmy Franklin Holcomb III, 25, was arrested on a sex offender registration and notification act and charged with two counts of probation violation.
• Raymond Lynn Holmes, 52 of Attalla, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Will Walker Johnson, 39 of Geraldine, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Jennifer Rae Moss, 40 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Patrick Scott Murphy, 59 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
• Crystal Diane Sharp, 62 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Tyler Wayne Thomas, 30 of Bryant, was charged with failure to pay.
MONDAY, MAY 30
• Steven Chase Carter, 27 of Pisgah, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault and criminal trespassing third degree.
• Kevin Neal Mauldin, 36 of Fort Payne, was charged with DUI.
• Stanley Presley, 61 of Section, was charged with theft of lost property third degree.
• Jeffery Wayne Waldrop, 59 of Section, was charged with theft of lost property third degree.
• Austin Winfree, 27 of Fort Payne, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MAY 27
• Eli Forsyth, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Jennifer Ann Hewuse, 37 of Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting).
• Sadron Lampert, 38 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 48 hours in city jail.
• Holly Ann Staton, 43 of Section, was ordered to serve 48 hours in city jail.
SATURDAY, MAY 28
• Heather Marie Smith, 34 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear.
• Benny Ray Mason, 42 of Section, was charged with six counts of failure to appear.
• Christopher Stewart, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, violation of open container law and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SUNDAY, MAY 29
• Chance Landreth, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of alcoholic beverages.
MONDAY, MAY 30
• Stanley Presley, 61 of Section, was charged with theft of lost property third degree.
• Jeffery Wayne Waldrop, 59 of Section, was charged with theft of lost property third degree.
