On Dec. 4, the VFW will host their “Dinner with Santa” event, where they will be selling dinners from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at VFW Post 6073.
The food sold will consist of spaghetti, salad, drink and a dessert. Tickets for the dinner will be $10 for people age 12 and older, $5 for ages six to 11, while children age five and under will eat for free. Visitors are encouraged to bring their cameras for pictures. People can either eat their food at the VFW or get it to go.
All proceeds will go towards helping the veterans of Jackson County.
