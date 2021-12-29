On Dec. 10, the state of Kentucky was ravaged by a devastating tornado cluster. As of Monday, the death toll is at 77, making the tornadoes the deadliest in the state’s history.
After hearing the news, Stevenson mayor Rickey Steele remembered the help they were given when they were hit by a tornado, deciding to take action and pay forward the assistance once extended to them.
A couple days after the tornadoes hit, the city began taking donations of all forms. From food, money, supplies, to even toys and bikes with Christmas around the corner, they gathered up enough supplies to fill the courtroom.
This past Friday, a semitruck arrived at city hall to pack up the donations and ship them off to the victims.
With the near $3,000 raised, they will purchase additional supplies for the tornado victims as well as covering the fee for the semitruck delivering the donations.
“We are blessed to be able to help,” Stevenson City Clerk Monica Davis said. “With it being Christmas time, it makes things even harder. For people to donate toys and bikes for these kids, it’s a blessing.”
