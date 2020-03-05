Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, MARCH 2
• A report of damage to private property on County Road 17 in Woodville.
• A report of a domestic issue on County Road 541 in Scottsboro.
• A report of theft on County Road 92 in Bryant.
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 125 in Henagar.
• A report of violation of a court order was made at West Side Gas in Scottsboro.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
• A report of assault on County Road 88 in Pisgah.
• A report of property damage on County Road 3 in Princeton.
• A report of theft on County Road 33 in Hollywood.
• A report of harassment on Woods Cove Road in Scottsboro.
• A report of burglary on County Road 3 in Princeton.
• A report of theft on Highway 72 in Paint Rock.
• A report of property damage on County Road 51 in Dutton.
ARRESTS
MONDAY, MARCH 2
• Phillips Bradley Adams, 48 of Hollywood, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Carol Denise Blevins, 49 of Higdon, was charged with two counts of probation revocation.
• Allan Christopher Jones, 35 of Section, was charged with two counts of probation revocation.
• Devin Michael Venable, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with driving while licensed revoked and failure to display insurance.
• Ilianny Amada Viruet, 26 of Woodville, was charged with third degree domestic violence – harassment and third degree domestic violence – criminal mischief.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
• Hunter Lamar West, 18 of Owens Cross Roads, was charged with DUI.
• George Caperton, 57, homeless, was arrested on court order.
• John Paul Frey, 40 of Guntersville, was charged with four counts of assault first degree.
• Shanna Marie Hicks, 21 of Bridgeport, was charged with first degree manufacturing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and second degree possession of marijuana.
• Steve Wesley Jones, 59 of Stevenson, was charged with first degree manufacturing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and second degree possession of marijuana.
• Larry J. Kirk, 57 of Bridgeport, was charged with first degree manufacturing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and second degree possession of marijuana.
• Cody Michael Osmer, 33 of Gurley, was charged with fleeing to elude.
• Kevin Wayne Paschal, 40 of Fackler, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation revocation and four counts of failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, MARCH 2
• At 12:13 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree – shoplifting at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 3:28 p.m., a report of public intoxication and violation of open container law at the 700 Block of East Willow Street.
• At 2:45 p.m., a report of a recovered stolen vehicle at the 100 Block of North Andrews Street.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
• At noon, a report of theft first degree on Ridgewood Drive.
• At 2:56 p.m., a report of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 2300 Block of Highway 35.
• At 6:38 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 8:55 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) and illegal possession of prescription drugs at the 500 Block of Willow Street.
• At 10:15 p.m., a report of DUI and duty upon to stop and remain at scene at the 2200 Block of Highway 79.
ARRESTS
MONDAY, MARCH 2
• Brandy Leann Durham, 29 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to appear.
• Bradley Hurns Hancock, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and violation of open container laws.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
• Allan Christopher Jones, 35 of Section, was charged with violation of court order.
• Jennifer Nicole Brownfield, 42 of Ft. Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kevin Paschal, 40 of Fackler, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Promise Nicole Lamb Young, 38 of Huntsville, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Kandea S. Wellington, 40 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear, theft fourth degree (shoplifting) and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Michael Anthony Scarberry, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and duty to stop and remain at scene.
• Kimberly Caldwell, 46 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
• April Lynn Fowler, 32 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
