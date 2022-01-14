Keith Shirey, 61 of Dutton, will be sentenced by Circuit Judge John Graham on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m.
Shirey was convicted last November in the May 24, 2017 murder of his father, Charles Shirey, 78.
Shirey was originally set for sentencing on Jan. 6, however his attorneys asked for a continuance, granted by Graham, after one of them was diagnosed with COVID.
Shirey has remained in the Jackson County Jail since his conviction. He is facing 10-99 years in state prison, according to sentencing guidelines, including a $60,000 fine.
