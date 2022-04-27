Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, APRIL 21
• Sean Michael Dereck Wallace, 33 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Michael Daniel Staggs, 43 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert Joseph Wayne Rector, 41 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of burglary third degree, theft of property second degree and theft of property fourth degree.
• Zachery Alexander Nichols, 43 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a court order.
• Makayla Brooke Letson, 26 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Tony Byron Kesler, of Bryant, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Destiny Dawn Dawson, 22 of Pisgah, was arrested on two counts of bond removal and two counts bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Tony Lee Brown, 30 of Section, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
• Joey D. Gaspareito, 42 of Hartselle, was charged with DUI, attempt to elude and reckless endangerment.
• Robert Wayne Coffman, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• James Eric Dodson, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana first degree and giving false name to law enforcement.
• Anna Beth Rivers Edmonds, 19 of Scottsboro, giving false report to law enforcement.
• Amy Vandiver Ferrier, 46 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Michael Galloway, 19 of Rainsville, was charged with public intoxication.
• Michael Dylan Garrard, 26 of Fackler, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Heather Ann Green, 36 of Guntersville, was held in county jail for Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
• Shane Christopher Haislip, 42 of Woodville, was charged with theft first degree.
• Robert Wayne Hicks, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.
• Matraca Gwen Rucker, 26 of New Hope, was charged with theft of property second degree and illegal possession of a credit/debit card.
• Jeremy Grover Stevenson, 43 of Woodville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Perry Alexander Stevenson, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Richard Todd Whitaker, 47 of Woodville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
• David Michael Coker, 37 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a failure to pay warrant.
• Donnie Privett, 42 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear and two counts of failure to pay.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
• Tawnya Jean Dunn, 49 of Hollywood, was charged with domestic violence third degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Amy Yvonne Yarbrough, 55 of Hollywood, was charged with domestic violence third degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• William David Lee Garner, 43 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
MONDAY, APRIL 25
• Amanda Marie Honaker, 24 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Gerry Paul Kelly, 61 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Kenneth Shane Renfro, 46 of Bryant, was charged with reckless endangerment.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, APRIL 21
• Jason Labron Scott, 43 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Timothy Robert Carter, 37 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Shanna Victoria Jeffery, 35 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Felisha Green, 32 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
• Amber Marie McNinch, 33 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
• Krystal Dawn Cisco, 31 of Collinsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Matraca Gwen Rucker, 26 of New Hope, was charged with theft of property second degree and illegal possession of a credit/debit card.
• David Lamar Pannell, 49 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Corey Don Robbins, 33 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Eric Dodson, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana first degree and giving false name to law enforcement.
• Robert Wayne Hicks, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.
• Sharon Ashley Crowe, 26 of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
• Eliel Salazer, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with open house party and illegal possession of alcoholic beverages.
• Timothy Eli Black, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of protection order.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
• Cheryl Gardner, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
MONDAY, APRIL 25
• Scott Alexander Padgett, 23 of Pisgah, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Gregory Allen Culver, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Gerry Paul Kelly, 61 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• James Darrell Evans, 65 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Skyler David Phillips, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert Pearson, 43 of Woodville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Melissa Ann Pendergrass, 44 of Grant, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of brass knuckles.
• Allen Andrew Brunet III, 27 of Grant, was charged with attempt to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment.
