Summer is at its peak now and will soon fade into the cooler months of autumn and winter. The recent rains has brought about some optimism that another decent hay cut can be done before late fall. Another cutting of hay would put a lot of farmers into good shape as far as the hay inventory is concerned. However, I would encourage you to consider maybe stockpiling some forage on some of your pasture ground this year. Fertilizer prices have come down versus what they were last year and it maybe more economical to fertilize some pasture and set aside for grazing later in the fall or into the winter.
Traditionally, hay is fed to cows for nearly 150 days out of the year. Look how expensive that will be this year. If a cow consumes on average 25-30 lbs of dry hay per day, her hay needs including 20% wastage will be about 3.75 large 1200 lb round bales for the five month period. The estimate cost for producing a 1200 lb round bale ranges from $55 to $65 per bale. A cow’s feed cost, not including the labor or fuel, for the 5 month period will be about $245 or $1.65 per day. That is a good chunk of change but there is a cheaper alternative.
Stockpiling is the practice of sitting aside fields and allowing the forage to accumulate for grazing at a later time. In our area, tall fescue is the best forage for stockpiling. Tall fescue grows well in the fall and maintains its quality better into winter than other grasses. The crude protein and energy content of this grass normally exceeds that required by mature cows. The general practice is to apply 45 to 60 lbs of actual nitrogen (100 to 130 lbs of urea) per acre from mid-August to mid-September for tall fescue. Set aside one acre per cow, if possible. A good rule of thumb is to let tall fescue pastures rest for 75 days. Assuming that adequate rainfall has occurred 2000 to 3000+ lbs of dry forage per acre will be available at the end of accumulation period.
I know that fertilizer can be expensive and the cost of nitrogen is currently $0.65 to $0.70 per pound. Stockpiling and letting the cattle graze as long as possible is still cheaper than feeding hay because the cost of producing hay has gone up. Consider this, you put down 45 lbs N per acre, receive adequate rainfall, and achieve a yield of 2500 lbs of dry forage by early December. By strip-grazing and allocating only what the cows will eat in a 3 day period, you effectively harvest 70% of the yield and cow grazing days should be about 75 days per acre. The cost per cow would be somewhere between $0.40 to $0.45 per day not including labor for this 75 day period. The total cost for stockpiling and feeding hay the rest of the winter would be less than $170 per cow compared to hay feeding at $245.
In closing, try stockpiling this year by setting aside a few acres and letting them rest as long as possible. Bottom line is that if grazing can be stretched out to last as long as possible, feeding cattle will be cheaper this winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.