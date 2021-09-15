Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
• Sheena Elaine Haggard, 25 of Higdon, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Joseph Allen Holland, 38 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
• Mickey James King, 57 of Section, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Christopher Michael Long, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Megan Marie Payne, 32 of Paint Rock, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic violence third degree reckless endangerment.
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
• Daniel Eric Baker, 37 of Paint Rock, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
• Jason E. Freeman, 38 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Lorenzo Jordan Lively, 25 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Joshua Adam Steelman, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with burglary third degree and theft first degree.
• Leslie Carol Wilbanks, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with eight counts of illegal possession of a credit/debit card and eight counts of financial exploitation of the elderly third degree.
• Gregory Thompson, 45 of Pisgah, was charged with bail jumping second degree.
• Jon Sanderson, 44 of Huntsville, was charged with bail jumping second degree.
• Michael Lynn Edwards, 41 of Manchester, Tennessee, was charged with bail jumping second degree.
• Wanda Annette Dunn, 28, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Caleb Drew Hardeman, 21 of Bryant, was charged with bail jumping second degree.
• Chasity Gilbert, 43 of Bryant, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Allison Swafford Hutchins, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of release order.
• James Monroe Hawes, 58 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a bond revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
• Christopher Lee Martin, 47 of Huntsville, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Colton Wininger, 25 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
• David Glenn Townson, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Chase Alan Bradley, 22 of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
• Joshua Adam Steelman, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Kristopher Snider, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
• Kimberlee Leslie, 47 of Arab, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Matthew Cookston, 33 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on a judge’s order.
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
• Jennifer Moss, 45 of Union Grove, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Joshua Adam Steelman, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with burglary third degree and theft first degree.
• Eric Benefield, 41 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Jennifer Smith, 50 of Birmingham, was charged with theft of property fourth degree.
• Jamie Haney, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of protection order.
• Leslie Carol Wilbanks, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with eight counts of illegal possession of a credit/debit card and eight counts of financial exploitation of the elderly third degree.
• Adam Brown, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
